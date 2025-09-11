Blue Delta Jean Company sees success with custom products and dedicated employees

Blue Delta recently signed a deal with the Ryder Cup

LEE COUNTY, MISS. (WCBI) – In 2012, Josh West and his business partner Nick Weaver wanted to start a company that made custom jeans.

“Neither one of us had any experience in manufacturing or fashion, but we knew a custom jean would work if you could make it right and make it in America,” West said.

West and Weaver knew there were thousands of seamstresses in the area from the furniture industry. So they started Blue Delta Jean Company, working out of a cramped warehouse space in a junkyard. They had one seamstress, and they pushed hard and didn’t quit.

“Now we are the largest custom jean maker in America,” West said.

Blue Delta now has around 60 employees at its headquarters in the South Lee Industrial Park.

Each pair of jeans is made from extensive personal measurements of the customer, along with custom pattern making and hand sewing by seamstresses.

Customers include celebrities, sports figures, and regular folks. Nick Weaver said customers appreciate the variety and personal attention.

“We have more than forty fabrics, chinos, brushed cotton stretch, and we also have a performance pant. A big part of our business is corporate gifting. We travel around and bring our experience to our clients,” Weaver said.

Blue Delta recently partnered with the Ryder Cup Golf tournament for the third year. Steady business growth means there is a need to expand.

Up until a few weeks ago, Blue Delta jeans and products were made in this part of the warehouse, but with the renovation, it will become a retail space.

“Thousands of people come through here, so we will embrace that, and build a retail space at headquarters, you will still get factory tour and meat the team but will have a full retail experience as well,” West said.

Allison Divine is the lead inspector at Blue Delta Jeans. She said the company has a family atmosphere and she is looking forward to the expansion, which will also mean more space, a nice break room, and other perks.

“Family, this is family, we take care of each other, we work hard. We do what we do and we do it well,” Divine said.

And no matter how big Blue Delta gets, co-founders West and Weaver say they know the employees are the key to continued success.

Each pair of jeans takes about three weeks to make, from initial fitting, to the customer receiving the product.

For more information, please visit their website at bluedeltajeans.com