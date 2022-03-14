“Blue Flu” at Columbus PD has passed, officers back at work

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The “Blue Flu” at the Columbus Police Department appears to have passed, for now.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the five officers that called in “sick” this past Friday returned to work over the weekend.

Mayor Keith Gaskin told WCBI the organized call out was in response to working conditions and promotion within the department.

Some believe low pay, compared to other area agencies, could be to blame.

The city council is expected to discuss an incentive pay proposal at its meeting tomorrow night.