“Blue Flu” running through CPD after 5 officers call in sick

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A wave of “Blue Flu” is running through the Columbus Police Department after officers called in sick.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI five of the seven officers that were scheduled to work day shift today called in this morning.

CPD has called in extra officers. Shelton says he and the assistant chief are also answering calls today.

Sources tell WCBI these officers have complained to City Hall about the working conditions.

We are also told this “Blue Flu,” which is where officers call in sick out of protest, could last through the weekend.

