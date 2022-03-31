Blue Springs man facing several child sex crimes

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Blue Springs man is facing several child sex crimes.

Lee County investigators believe he may have even given children drugs.

39-year-old Charles Bishop is charged with three counts of sexual battery, one count of fondling, two counts of child abuse/drug endangerment, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson says the investigation first started over an allegation that Bishop provided a child illegal narcotics.

The U.S. Marshals arrested Bishop.

More charges are possible in this case.