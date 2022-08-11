Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s move-in day at Mississippi University for Women.

Blues Week 2022 officially kicked off Thursday morning.

It’s a week long campus event for students to reconnect and for new students to learn about what the university offers including some new programs.

Events are scheduled all week to get everyone engaged and start the year on an exciting note.

“We are the first people new students see on campus. they see us and know that we are helping and being friendly. They are more likely to engage with us on campus and get involved and it’s helpful because most of them come with one parent, so we make sure it’s easy and get it done and quick,” said Kayla Redmond, Student Volunteer.

Blues week wraps up on the 19th with a “Sisterhood Social.”