BMH-Golden Triangle CEO gives updates at Rotary Club meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital-Golden Triangle once received COVID-19 patients from across the southeast but not anymore.

That’s one of the updates CEO Paul Cade gave the Rotary Club today in Columbus.

Cade also talked about RN staffing, where the hospital only has an eight percent turnover rate. It is also no longer using contract nurses.

The administrator said the hospital no longer needs the extra staffing because COVID numbers have dwindled.

“We are just going to give Rotary an update about the hospital. We are going to talk a little about Covid, and give an update about Covid. We are doing really well. We are seeing about three to five Covid inpatients. We were averaging about 28 or 30 at one point, but over the last several weeks it’s been down to two to three to four Covid inpatients,” said Cade.

Cade also discussed the hospital’s recent A rating for patient safety, along with the community events healthcare workers participate in each year.

