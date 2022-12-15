BMH-GT gets national recognition for quality of patient care

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Hospital Golden Triangle is getting national recognition for taking care of its patients.

The hospital has been recognized as a top performer in the Bernard A. Birnbaum Quality Leadership Ranking administered by Vizient.

Vizient is a national service that compares the quality of patient care in 650 hospitals across the country.

Baptist was ranked tenth out of 148 hospitals in the Complex Care Medical Centers Category.

Administrators said that this recognition along with the straight “A” scores from the Leapfrog Group, and the hospital being named the Large Business of the Year by the Columbus Lowndes Chamber of Commerce point to the dedication of the hospital’s staff.

“I’m so very proud of our staff, our employees, and our physicians. I think one of the things that we want everybody to understand is this is our top priority. Taking care of patients, great clinical outcomes, and patient safety has always been our priority at Baptist Golden Triangle, and our team does a fantastic job of that focus every day,” said Paul Cade, CEO Administrator of BMH-GT.

Baptist-Golden Triangle is one of the largest regional hospitals in the Baptist Memorial Health Care system.

