BMHC announces new CEO of Baptist Golden Triangle facility

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Baptist Memorial Health Care is making wholesale changes in hospital leadership across the region.

Baptist Golden Triangle CEO Paul Cade will take over as CEO of the Baptist Memorial Hospital-Memphis facility.

Rob Coleman will take over the Columbus facility. He comes here from Baptist Attala and Yazoo hospitals.

Brian Welton has been appointed CEO of Baptist’s Oxford location.

Ann Bishop also takes over the facilities in New Albany and Booneville.

