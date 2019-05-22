Bo Erickson – 2020 campaign reporter

Some Democratic voters think impeachment could backfire politically
“I don’t think it’s going to go over well with middle America at all…I think it would hurt us in the 2020 election”
20H ago
Biden calls for unity, slams Trump in 2020 campaign kickoff
“If the American people want a president to add to our division … they don’t need me. They already have a president who does just that”
May 18
Biden visits New Hampshire for first time as 2020 candidate
“I think New Hampshire will vote for someone they like and trust. That’s Joe Biden,” says former Gov. John Lynch
May 13
Biden raises more than $100,000 at South Carolina fundraiser
The fundraiser Saturday night brought together the upper echelon of South Carolina Democratic politics
May 5
Biden goes to church in South Carolina, where voters say they want a fighter
Congregants at the early service of the Brookland Baptist Church said they’re looking for a Democrat who’s strong enough to take on the president
May 5
“Jim Crow is sneaking back,” Biden tells South Carolina crowd
Success in South Carolina is seen as a formidable boost
May 5
On Biden and Anita Hill, a generational divide emerges among voters
The hearings still resonate with voters — particularly younger ones, a number of whom said it could cost Biden their support
May 3
Joe Biden kicks off 2020 campaign with Pittsburgh rally
“If I’m going to be able to beat Donald Trump in 2020, it’s going to happen here,” Biden told a local union group
Apr 29
Dems, GOP moderates look to enshrine LGBTQ legal protections
Bill would amend Civil Rights Act of 1964 to prohibit discrimination due to sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity
Mar 13
House passes resolution condemning all bigotry, but not Rep. Omar
The resolution is a response to remarks made by Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, who suggested pro-Israel political organizations “push for allegiance to a foreign country”
Mar 7
Dems clash over anti-Semitism resolution in response to Omar comments
Some members want broader language condemning any hate speech, and others wonder whether a resolution is necessary at all
Mar 6
N.H. Dems scope out 2020 hopefuls during busy campaign weekend
CBS News spoke with dozens of Democratic voters across 13 campaign events and heard voters overwhelmingly call for seismic change in both candidates and vision
Feb 20
As Biden weighs a 2020 bid, Democratic voters are looking elsewhere
The former vice president regularly leads the polls for the Democratic nomination, but some in the party feel his time has past
Feb 20
Some New Hampshire Dems lukewarm on Sanders’ second run
Sanders, who won the New Hampshire primary by 23 points in 2016, is so far getting a lackluster response to his second bid for the presidency
Feb 19
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand backs third gender classification at federal level
Gillibrand is on a campaign swing through New Hampshire this weekend
Feb 16
House GOP strips Steve King of committee posts over white supremacy remark
GOP Utah Sen. Mitt Romney called on King to resign from Congress and Democrats introduced motions to censure the Iowa Republican
Jan 14
Nancy Pelosi slams Steve Mnuchin for “wasting” lawmakers’ time
Pelosi said Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin “barely testified” and he was “stiff competition” for “one of the worst classified briefings we have received from the Trump administration”
Jan 10