“State of Emergency” recommended for Noxubee County Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Board of Education has voted that a state of emergency exists in the Noxubee County School District.

This places the district at the mercy of a state takeover.

The vote comes after a 200 page audit was released, detailing dozens of infractions and the State Commission on School Accreditation previously handing down the same recommendation.

MDE based its “State of Emergency” tag after reporting Noxubee County Schools were in serious financial trouble, had consistently poor academic performance and violated serious federal and state laws; to name just a few headlines from their findings.

Both the state board of education and the school district were allowed to make remarks ahead of the vote.

Gov. Phil Bryant spokesman Clay Chandler says “Governor will carefully review the request (for emergency takeover) before making a decision. As always, his first concern is doing what is best for students.” The governor’s office has no set timetable.

