Education Department unveils blistering report on Noxubee Schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Committee on School Accreditation will meet Wednesday to talk about the future of the Noxubee County School District.

That comes after an emergency investigative audit completed July 3, showing the district failed 26 of the 32 benchmarks districts are expected to meet.

The scathing report claims the superintendent’s office intentionally filed false reports with the Department of Education and forced teachers to do the same.

The auditors also claim the district is in financial shambles with contracts not matching salaries submitted to the state, 60 cases where no contracts can be located at all for people on the payroll and the failure to have an official audit since 2015.

The education side of the ledger is just as troubling. Every senior from the past year had no standardized test scores on their record, dozens were allowed to graduate without being eligible and at least 30 teachers are in classrooms where they are not specialized in the subject area.

Read the full MDE investigative audit of Noxubee Schools.

This is a developing story and will be updated.