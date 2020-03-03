Board member of Pickens County Medical Center speaks out on hospital closure

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – For the first time, board members of the Pickens County Medical Center have spoken out.

On Monday, many workers and patients of the hospital were notified its doors would close Friday.

- Advertisement -

Shawn McDaniel, who has been a chairman of the hospital board for the last three years, said the board did all they could to keep the hospital open.

In the end, shutting it down was on the only choice.

“We have, for quite some time, been back-and-forth due to federal regulations and due to federal funding,” said Mcdaniel. “We’ve been looking at opportunity to help our hospital in many different ways and we come to the understanding that from a financial standpoint it was going to be inevitable to continue to operate our hospital.”

McDaniel said he understood workers were upset. He added the hospital administrators were doing all they can to help them find jobs.

“We’re working with local agencies to try to get those employees to different places. Opportunities for jobs and we definitely want to give as much opportunity available to people.We are looking at how we can revamp and restructure things to help the organization in some areas that will provide opportunity for the people here in the county,” explained McDaniel.

As for the patients?

“All patients will be definitely cared for no doubt about it,” said McDaniel. “When it comes to that time those patients will have the opportunity to be transferred to the places that’s going to provide the best medical care for them.”

Cedell Gaines, a current patient at the hospital, said she is upset the hospital is closing and is worried about the other patients that are in need.

“I’m just worried about the older people because it’s hard for them to get back-and-forth,” said Gaines. “Even if they sick they have to call the rescue squad and it takes them too long to even get there.”

McDaniel also said the board will continue to provide the county as much help as they can through this tough time.