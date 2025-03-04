Board of Supervisors approve bid for rebuilding a fire station in Caledonia

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors has approved a bid for rebuilding the District One Volunteer Fire Station on Caledonia Steens Road.

And they’ve worked out a plan to pay for it.

The bid for the reconstruction came in at $548,000. Supervisors were pleased that it was a little lower than they had expected.

Some funding will come from insurance money and the regular millage set aside for large expenses such as firetrucks.

District One’s truck should be good for a few more years, so they chose to redirect those funds.

The new building was designed by the firefighters and will be larger and have one more bay than its predecessor.

