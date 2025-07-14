The Booneville PD needs your help in identifying thieves

BOONEVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) Last Thursday, July 10, the agency started investigating the theft of property being taken from the historical Von Theater on College Street in downtown Booneville.

The property is being described as a life-size statue of Elvis Presley that was sitting on a bench outside the building.

Investigation uncovered video footage of the theft happening on July 2, between 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

Around 9:00 pm, a white four-door Chevrolet truck approached the building and stopped in front of the statue.

The statue was loaded into the bed of the truck and carried to an alley nearby.

At that time, an unidentified white male lifted the statue out of the truck bed and placed it into the alley.

A second unidentified white male was driving the truck.

Once the statue was in the alley, the truck and the two males left the scene.

Around 9:51 pm, a second vehicle described as a white four-door Chevrolet car approached the alley and stopped in front of the statue.

An unidentified white female exited the back passenger seat behind the driver and approached the statue.

She tried to place the statue in the back seat of the car but was unable to do so until the driver, a second unidentified white female, exited the car and helped place the statue into the car.

Once the statue was secured in the vehicle, the driver returned to the car and left the scene while the other female walked back into the downtown area.

If you have any information about who the people in these images might be, you are asked to contact the Booneville Police Department, Crime Stoppers of NE Mississippi, or use the P3 tips app.

