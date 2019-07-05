Boat & shed destroyed in fire

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A large shed goes up in flames late Friday afternoon.

The fire consumed the shed and everything inside. The shed was behind a home on Pleasant Hills Road.

Lowndes County District 3 Volunteer Firefighters were called out to the blaze around 5:30 p.m. Friday evening.

Dark smoke could be seen for several blocks.

A boat was inside and completely destroyed in the fire.

Fire crews had to call for backup to help keep the fire contained to the shed.

No word on what started the fire.