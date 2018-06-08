Bodies found in Pontotoc County, now treated as homicide investigation

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now have reason to believe the two bodies found in Pontotoc County were the result of a homicide.

County Coroner Kim Bedford says both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

- Advertisement -

It’s important to note, no weapon was found at the scene.

One of the two people found inside the home last Friday in Pontotoc County, has since been identified.

Bedford says the man is Edward Byron Conner, 49.

The identity of the other victim is not known at this time as autopsy results are still pending.

The bodies were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl, after they were discovered inside a home on Toxish Road.

Sheriff Leo Mask says this is an ongoing investigation.