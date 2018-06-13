Both bodies now identified in Pontotoc County homicide

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The second body in a Pontotoc County homicide investigation has now been identified.

County Coroner Kim Bedord says Pamela Kimble, 48, has been listed as the second victim.

Full autopsy reports have yet to be released.

Bedford says both victims sustained gunshot wounds to the head.

It’s important to note, no weapon was found at the scene.

Bedford says the previously identified body is Edward Byron Conner, 49.

The bodies were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl, after they were discovered inside a home on Toxish Road on June 1.

Sheriff Leo Mask says this is an ongoing investigation.