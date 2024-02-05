Body found in a creek on Fawn Grove Road

According to Itawamba Sheriff Mitch Nabors, the body was a white male.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – On Saturday, Feb. 4, around 2:30 p.m., the Itawamba County Sheriff’s office responded to a call of a body found in a creek on Fawn Grove Road.

Identification and cause of death have not yet been determined. An autopsy is pending.

An investigation is ongoing by the Sheriff’s office, and more information will be released as it becomes available.

