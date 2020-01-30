Body found in Big Black River identified, death being treated as homicide

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department has identified the body of a man discovered Wednesday in the Big Black River.

Sheriff Jeff Tompkins said the victim, Jimmy Threadgill was 52 or 53-years-old. He told WCBI his investigators are treating the death as a homicide.

- Advertisement -

Coroner Allen Pratt said the body was found in the Big Black River.

Pratt said they were called out to the area just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Pratt said the body has been sent to the State Crime Lab in Pearl for an autopsy.

Multiple agencies were on the scene to help pull the body from the water.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department are investigating this case.