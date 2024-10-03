Body found in burning vehicle in Lowndes Co. has been identified

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – DNA results are in, and the body found in a burned out vehicle in Lowndes County has been identified.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant confirmed to WCBI on October 3 that the body was that of Elias Trudell.

Lowndes County investigators believe that Trudell and Malachi Salus drove from Colorado Springs, Colorado to Columbus to sell drugs to a group of people.

But, when the time came for the exchange the two sides decided to double cross each other.

In all, 7 people face charges in the case, including Murder, Accessory After the Fact of Murder, and Conspiracy to traffic a controlled substance.

Trudell’s remains were identified using DNA samples from a family member.

