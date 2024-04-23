Body Found on North Side of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a body that was found here on Industrial St. Now, they’re looking for answers.

“We received a call in reference to a body here. When investigators responded, they found a female body in an abandoned yard.”

Alleged eyewitness accounts say that the body was actually found Monday evening…

Captain of Investigations, Terence Ware, says the police were just notified today.

Dozens of people from the local community flooded 7th Avenue North in hopes of learning the identity of the victim, fearing the worst.

“With people out here chattering saying who it could be, we did get a name one time. They called that female and it wasn’t her. I think some more chatter was going on so as we hear this chatter, we kinda look into it and that’s how we’re able to determine if this person is that person or not.”

Other people who saw the body before police arrived described the unknown female as an African American woman of a darker complexion with green highlights in her hair.

Ware is especially interested in speaking with the original eyewitness.

“If you have any information in reference to or basically the caller who called in, that we don’t know who it is yet. If you’re watching this then you know, kinda call us back and give us a little more detail in reference to how you know that this person was here. That would be a big help to us cause this is someone’s family member.”

CPD does have a person of interest in this incident. If you have any information, contact the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

