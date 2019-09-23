Body identified in Oktibbeha County death investigation

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- There are new developments in the case of a female body found in Oktibbeha County Sunday.

At 6:45 AM, deputies with the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call on Townsen Road near Rock Hill Road.

There they found the body of a woman.

“We’ve identified the female victim as Kimberly Belk, 40 years of age, from Weir Mississippi,” said Sheriff Steve Gladney.

Gladney said a pedestrian who was walking along the road Sunday morning found Belk’s body.

“It was a person that lived on that road was just out walking that morning and just happened to walk up on them and left then and called 911,” said Gladney.

Gladney said the incident must have happened sometime after midnight Saturday, and as of right now, no witnesses have stepped forward with any information.

“It’s being treated as a death investigation right now. Again, we haven’t even done the autopsy. The autopsy hadn’t… it might even be a day or so before that even happens,” said Gladney.

Currently, there are no suspects in the case.

“You know, this is the early stages of this investigation and like any investigation rumors are going everywhere with this, so you know, we don’t want to speculate on anything or talk about anything until we know but we’re just asking for help, you know, from the community,” said Gladney.

The Sheriff also said Townsen Road, the scene of the incident, is not traveled often.

“It’s a dead-end road. There are only a few houses on it. Like I said, it’s a dead-end,” said Gladney.

As far as why Belk was in this area at this time is also uncertain.

“We had heard that she was staying with a friend here in town, so again, that’s just things that we’re picking up on,” said Gladney.

Sheriff Gladney is asking anyone in the community who may have information on this case to please contact Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109 or the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Department at 662-323-2421.

We’re going to have more information on this investigation as it develops.