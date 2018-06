PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – We now know the name of one of the two people found inside of a home last Friday in Pontotoc County.

Coroner Kim Bedford says the man is Edward Byron Conner, 49.

The identity of the other victim is not known at this time.

Bedford says autopsy results are still pending.

The bodies were sent to the state crime lab in Pearl, after they were discovered inside a home on Toxish Road.

Sheriff Leo Mask says this is an ongoing investigation.