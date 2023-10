Body of missing Choctaw County man found in wooded area

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The search for a missing Choctaw County man had a tragic ending. Choctaw County Sheriff Brandon Busby told WCBI that Colton Michael Stewart’s body was found Saturday evening.

Stewart had gone missing on Thursday.

His body was discovered in a wooded area south of his home.

No foul play was suspected, but the investigation was still open.

