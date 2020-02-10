Body recovered from lake in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A body recovered from a Lee County lake was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson for an autopsy and positive identification.

The body was discovered in a lake in the Indian Hills subdivision this afternoon. The body was a male, but no other information is being released.

Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said it does not appear foul play was involved, but the State Crime Lab will conduct an autopsy to determine cause of death and also get a positive identification.

“The individuals on the scene was Tupelo Fire Department, helped recover the body, as well as Tupelo Police, due to the fact there was a missing person reported who lived in this area, very close to Tupelo, Lee County line, city limits going into the county, but the body was found, as far as jurisdiction wise in county, we’re working with Tupelo Police, county coroner has possession of the body,” said Johnson.

Former Mississippi State University football player P J Jones was reported missing recently. However, Sheriff Johnson would not speculate whether the body recovered is that of Jones.