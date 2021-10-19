Bogus Bomb Threat lands Missouri man in Lafayette County Jail

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Missouri man lands behind bars in Lafayette County.

Oxford Police were called to a business on the Square early Sunday morning for a report of a bomb threat.

Oxford Police, working with the Oxford Fire Department and University Police, evacuated the area.

The University’s K-9 Unit searched the building but found no bomb.

During the search, Oxford PD and the Metro Narcotics Unit did identify a suspect.

They arrested Blake Portnoy of Missouri.

Portnoy is charged with False Reporting of a Bomb Threat.

His bond is set at $50,000.00.