Bogus Bomb Threat lands Missouri man in Lafayette County Jail
OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Missouri man lands behind bars in Lafayette County.
Oxford Police were called to a business on the Square early Sunday morning for a report of a bomb threat.
Oxford Police, working with the Oxford Fire Department and University Police, evacuated the area.
The University’s K-9 Unit searched the building but found no bomb.
During the search, Oxford PD and the Metro Narcotics Unit did identify a suspect.
They arrested Blake Portnoy of Missouri.
Portnoy is charged with False Reporting of a Bomb Threat.
His bond is set at $50,000.00.