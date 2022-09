Boil Notice for customers with Savannah Water Association

Webster County boil water notice

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a boil water alert closer to home to tell you about tonight…

Savannah Water Association customers, in Webster County, are under a boil water notice.

A pump failure at Well #2 is the reason behind the alert.

The utility is asking customers to conserve water, as it works to get the problem resolved.