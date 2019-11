NETTLETON, Miss. (WCBI)- The Cason Water District in Nettleton has issued a precautionary boil water notice. A water line is under emergency repair.

- Advertisement -

Customers along the following roads are encouraged to boil their water until further notice:

Pennington Lake,

Wiygul Road,

N. Ritter Road,

MTD, Carolina Road,

Oliver Road,

Deer Hill Road,

Lost Corner Road,

Goodwin Drive,

Carolina/Van Buren Road, Dozier Road,

Old Carolina Road east of Boguegaba creek.