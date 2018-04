STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A boil water notice continues for parts of Starkville after a water line failure Monday.

Starkville Utility Customers in Valley Hills, Summer Tree Road, East Garrard Road and Old West Point Road, north of Garrard Road are the areas affected.

- Advertisement -

Water samples have been sent to a testing center in Jackson to confirm the water is safe to drink.

Crews say they expect results by Thursday morning.

Until then, officials ask that you boil water before use.