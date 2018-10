FULTON, Miss. (WCBI) – There’s a boil water notice for some Fulton water customers.

If you live along Joe Wheeler Brown Road to Old Beaver Lake Road, you are in the alert area.

This also include customers around Lake Itawamba.

Folks in these areas should boil their water until further notice.

The city of Fulton did not give a reason for the boil water notice.