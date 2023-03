Boil water notice has been lifted in city limits of Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – Amory is still in the recovery stage but the city is already making progress.

The boil water notice in Amory has been lifted.

You no longer have to boil your water within city limits before use.

There are still about 11 customers under the Monroe County Electric Power Association still without power.

