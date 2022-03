Boil Water Notice in effect for Sparta Water Association

CHICKASAW AND CLAY COUNTIES, Miss. (WCBI) – Sparta Water Association customers in Clay and Chickasaw county are under a boil water notice.

Customers will need to boil their water for at least one minute before consumption.

This is due to a lightning strike hitting a valve.

Samples will be pulled Monday so residents will need to boil their water through at least Tuesday.

We will have more information as it becomes available.