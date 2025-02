Boil Water Notice issued for Hamilton, MS.

HAMILTON, Miss. (WCBI) – Some water customers in Monroe County will need to take extra precautions for the next few days.

The Hamilton Water Association has issued a boil water notice for customers in the Lackey area west of Highway 45.

A damaged water line caused a loss of pressure.

If you are in the affected area or have suffered a loss of pressure in the last couple of days, you will need to boil your water for at least one minute before use.

