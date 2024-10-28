Boil Water Notice issued for some areas in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) -Some Starkville area water customers will need to take extra precautions for the next few days.

A boil water notice Is now in effect for customers of Starkville Utilities off Highway 12 and Old Highway 12 west of Highway 25.

This includes the Sunset Subdivision and former Bluefield Water Association coverage area.

This notice is due to a water main break in the area.

Water samples have been submitted, but results aren’t expected to come in until Wednesday afternoon, October 30, or Thursday morning, October 31.

Affected customers should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or making ice.

