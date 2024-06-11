Boil water notice issued for some Noxubee County residents

SHUQUALAK, Miss. (WCBI) – There are some water woes for some Noxubee County residents.

A contractor hit a water main that impacts “Old College Street Water” customers and customers along old Highway 145 in Shuqualak.

Currently, there is no water service in the affected area.

When service is restored, customers will be under a boil water notice and will need to boil their water for at least one minute before use.

That boil water notice will stand until samples are returned from the Mississippi State Department of Health.

