OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents in Northern Oktibbeha County are now under a boil water notice.

The notice affects customers of Trim Cane Water Association.

Residents there should boil water for one minute before using it.

The notice will last until further notice.

Trim Cane representatives said there was a break in one of the main lines.

Crews are currently working to get it repaired.