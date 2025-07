Boil water notice issued of Bigbee Road in Amory

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some water customers in Monroe County need to take extra precautions for the next day or so.

The Cason Water Association has issued a precautionary boil water notice for customers in the area of Bigbee Road in Amory.

Customers need to boil their water for at least one minute before using.

This notice is in effect for the next 24 hours.

