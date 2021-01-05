Boil water notice issued for resident using Trim-Cane Water Assoc.

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Folks who use Trim-Cane Water Association in Oktibbeha County may be without water for a little while, and if you do have water, you need to boil it.

Representatives with the water company say area workers accidentally cut into one of the main lines, shutting off the water supply to many residents in that area earlier this evening.

If you have water, make sure you boil it for at least one minute before use.

This will be in effect until further notice.

Crews are working to repair the damaged line as quickly as possible.