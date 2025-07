Boil Water Notice lifted in Noxubee Co.

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – There is good news for some Noxubee County water customers.

The Boil Water Notice issued for the Mashulaville Water Association has been lifted.

Water samples have been cleared.

And, customers no longer need to boil their water before using it.

