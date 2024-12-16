Boil Water Notice now in effect for parts of Amory, MS.

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of Amory after a water main break.

The affected areas include Hatley Road near ITT Valves, Pullman Couch Road, and Pennington Street.

City crews are flushing the lines and conducting tests to ensure the water is safe, but residents should boil water for drinking or cooking until further notice.

Remember to discard ice made during this time.

For updates, visit the city of Amory’s Facebook page, or call 662-256-5633.

