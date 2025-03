Boil water notice now issued for Eupora

EUPORA, Miss. (WCBI) – A boil water notice has been issued for the city of Eupora until further notice.

This notice effects all who receive water from their water supply located in Webster County.

All customers who are located within the city limits of Eupora are effected.

Health officials recommend that all water be boiled for one minute before using it.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.