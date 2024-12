Boil water notice now lifted in Starkville, MS

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The boil water alert issued earlier this week for some Starkville Utilities customers has been lifted.

Test results from the state lab today, December 18, confirm that the water is safe to drink.

Starkville Utilities thanks its customers for their patience and understanding during this emergency.

