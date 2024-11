Boil Water Notice placed on rural area in Smithville

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Some people who live in Smithville will need to take a few extra steps before drinking their water.

As of November 4, the town has issued a boil water notice for those who are served by the Smithville rural water system.

Impacted customers should boil their water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or making ice.

For a full list of customers affected visit msdh.ms.gov/BWN.

