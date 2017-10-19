Boil Water Notice For Tupelo

(TUPELO) – (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health has issued a Boil-Water Alert for customers who receive their drinking water from the City of Tupelo water supply located in Lee County.

Water sampling showed the presence of Total Coliform and E. coli. bacteria.

Health officials strongly recommend that all water be boiled vigorously for one minute before it is consumed. This precaution will last at least two full days and water system officials will be immediately notified when the boil water alert is lifted.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency sets drinking water standards and has determined that the presence of E. coli is a serious health concern. Fecal coliforms and E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Microbes in these wastes can cause short-term effects such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The presence of these bacteria in water generally results from a problem with the treatment process or pipes which distribute the water.