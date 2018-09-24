Bold scam leads to stolen tractors

TUPELO (WCBI) – Two people are charged in a bold property scamin Lee County. Sheriff Jim Johnson says the suspects were brave enough to trespass on Lee County farm and take pictures of tractors and other items. The pictures were then posted on social media and trade sites as being for sale. The thieves would make the transactions and actually meet the buyers back at the victim’s land and complete the deals. The property owner only noticed the missing tractors when he returned to his land. We will have more on this developing story tonight on WCBI News