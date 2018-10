ECRU, Miss. (WCBI)- It’s back to business as usual at the Ashley Furniture Plant in Ecru.

A threat was called in against the plant earlier on Friday. That threat was a hoax according to company spokesman Coke Boveck.

Ashley Furniture continues to grow, expanding furniture operations over the past 15 years.

Ashley employs more than 3,500 employees at the Ecru plant.