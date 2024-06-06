Bomb squad called after note, container found at Alcorn Co. church

ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspicious note and container were found at an Alcorn County church.

After a bomb squad was called to investigate, no explosive devices or other suspicious materials were found in the container or on the property. The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office posted that the area is back open and clear.

The Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office said someone found the container and note about 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

Deputies evacuated people around Pleasant Hill Methodist Church on County Road 614, where the note was found.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said the note made reference to a possible explosive device.

The Tupelo Bomb Squad went to the scene. However, no explosives were found.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X