Bond denied for a woman facing several charges in Winston Co.

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A bond has been denied for a woman in Winston County.

Jennifer Wiggins-Estrada is facing multiple charges, including two counts of introducing contraband into a correctional facility.

She is also being charged with two counts of a Schedule two substance and one count of possession of a Schedule four controlled substance with intent to distribute.

The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on her.

Bond was denied for Wiggins-Estrada by Justice Court Judge Fuller.

