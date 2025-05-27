Bond denied for man accused of robbery in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Bond has been denied for a Shannon man accused of a mid-April armed robbery in Tupelo.

Javarius Trice was arrested last Thursday, May 22, and was charged with Armed Robbery.

The investigation began on April 22 when police responded to a robbery call.

The victim told officers that a suspect held him and two other people at gunpoint and demanded a firearm that was in the back of the victim’s car.

Investigators identified Trice as the suspect in the case.

Tupelo Police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force, arrested Trice, who was out on Federal probation.

A Tupelo Municipal Court Judge denied bond for him on this case.

