Bond denied for man accused of threatening to kill Senator Roger Wicker

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A man accused of threatening to kill United States Senator Roger Wicker was denied bond.

58-year-old William Sappington was charged with threatening to injure or kill a U.S. official.

The hearing was held in a federal courtroom in Oxford on Wednesday.

He’s accused of going to the senator’s cousin’s home on April 26 and saying he intended to kill Wicker.

The FBI said Sappington was upset about an incident he had with law enforcement back in 2014. That’s when he was arrested and charged with the aggravated assault of his brother.

During that arrest, Sappington was bitten by a police dog and later taken to a Memphis hospital.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter